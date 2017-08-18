WATCH: Miley Cyrus Debuts Music Video for New Single ‘Younger Now’

Miley Cyrus is feeling “Younger Now.”

The singer, 24, premiered the title track off her forthcoming album early Friday morning, along with the accompanying music video that was directed by Diane Martel and co-directed by Cyrus.

In the four-minute visual, The Voice coach pays homage to one of her biggest inspirations, Elvis Presley, coincidentally on the 40-year anniversary of the icon’s death.

“I just think for girls to celebrate being young right now would be a great thing,” Cyrus told Billboard in May about the title of her album, adding that she had a light bulb moment during a conversation with her mother, Tish Cyrus.

“She was like, ‘I swear to God, you are younger now at 24 than you were at 4!’ And so it just hit me, like I am f—ing younger now, and I am proud of that,” she continued.

Younger Now, which will feature hit single “Malibu,” is the follow-up to Cyrus’ independent album Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, which was released in August 2015.

Miley’s upcoming album is set for release on Sep. 29.

See the tracklist below:

1. Younger Now

2. Malibu

3, Rainbowland

4. Week Without You

5. Miss You So Much

6. I Would Die For You

7. Thinkin’

8. Bad Mood

9. Love Someone

10. She’s Not Him

11. Inspired

Via: http://people.com/music/miley-cyrus-new-single-video-for-younger-now/

Share

More Celebrity News: