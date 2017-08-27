Watch More Than 1,000 Robots Dance Their Way to a Guinness World Record

Some people think robots are terrifying and will soon control our lives. Others think of them as fun, adorable companions that can help out with household tasks. You can decide how you truly feel about them after watching 1,069 robots break a Guinness World Record for “most robots dancing simultaneously.”

The record was broken in Guangzhou, Guangdong, on Aug. 18 by Dobi robots and WL Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd. The robots look tiny people that can move, talk, and yes, even play football. Instead of exercising, though, these robots broke out in a synchronized dance routine.

43821414

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the first time a record had been set; Ever Win Company & Ltd. received the title in 2016, with 1,007 robots dancing. Watch the full video above, and prepare to be mesmerized by their dance moves.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/news/Dancing-Robots-Break-Guinness-World-Record-43932267

