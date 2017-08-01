WATCH: Idris Elba and Jimmy Fallon Sing a Google Translate Duet of ‘I’ll Make Love To You’

Idris Elba fans, prepare to lose whatever’s left of your hearts.

The 44-year-old actor brought down the house Monday night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while promoting his latest film, The Dark Tower.

In an epic round of Google Translate Songs, Elba graciously showed off his singing skills with a rendition of “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix A Lot. When put through Google Translate, it’s called “The Baby Escaped.”

“I love large saplings that is the truth. A few of your siblings were here. That woman showed up and has small hips with a sleeve around your head,” Elba rapped.

As the game progressed, Fallon sang a version of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time,” translated to “Meet My Kids.”

“Here is a kid, who should have informed me that my stuff had gone missing?” Fallon sang. “Here is a kid who should have been kept hidden. And now that kid is blind, yeah.”

Among cheers and laughter from the crowd, Fallon suggested the two sing a duet of Boyz II Men’s “I’ll Make Love To You,” specially changed up to read “I’ll Place Kindness On You.”

“Ladies and gentleman, here we go,” Elba said, before singing, “Shut your face, pray for dreams and now throw away your lamp.”

“Because darkness comes for you,” Fallon joined. “We create festivals inside the goodnight time.”

“I’ll place kindness on you, to your liking yes, you’ll be constricted, a baby in goodnight time,” they both sang. “I’ll place kindness on you, when you’re liking yes, and I become in debt when you tell me plow.”

Elba earned cheers from the crowd when he ended the duet, telling the audience, “Ladies, I’ll always love you. No matter what you do, I’ll place kindness on you and your heart will always be mine.”

The Dark Tower is in theaters Aug. 4.

