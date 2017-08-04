Watch a 4-Year-Old Cancer Patient’s Favorite Nurse “Marry” Her and Make Her Dreams Come True

It doesn’t get much better than this, people. Four-year-old Abby is battling pre-B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and as part of her treatment, she attends a clinic at Melodies Center at Albany Medical Center in New York. It is there that she met her crush, a nurse named Matt Hickling. Earlier this week, Abby told her mom that she was planning to marry Matt during her clinic appointment. Her mom, thinking it was cute, texted Matt to let him know. But she didn’t expect the response that came a few minutes later, “We’re planning a wedding tomo…”

And what a wedding they had! In less than 24 hours, Matt and the team at the Albany Medical Center pulled together the wedding of little Abby’s dreams.

“Our patient shyly asked me to marry her,” Matt posted (with permission from Abby’s mother) on his Facebook page. “I didn’t hesitate to say yes.”

The “groom” wore a tuxedo t-shirt and scrubs. The “bride” wore a beautiful white princess dress with black leggings beneath it as she walked down a rose-petal-strewn aisle accompanied by her bridesmaids, nurses Angie and Courtney. A doctor from the hospital presided over the ceremony, during which the “couple” exchanged ring pops. After the big moment, the couple retreated to their “Just Married” car, where the groom pushed the bride back to her room so they could enjoy cake (including the traditional smashing of the cake in the groom’s face) and photos.

Asked about the day, the “bride” exclaimed, “This is the best day ever!”

Yes, Abby, it was the best day of your life so far, and we’re all cheering for you to have many, many more! Watch the ceremony below and then take a look at all of the sweet photos from the day!

So today I got to help make a 4 year old leukemia patient’s “wedding” to her favorite nurse Matt Hickling happen at the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancers at AMC. Thanks to Scott Wright and the team at the Enchanted Garden for donating your time and amazing flowers and to everyone at AMC that helped pull this together in less than 24 hours. You people are amazing. THIS is why we go into nursing.

Posted by Lori Ciafardoni on Thursday, July 16, 2015

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/4-Year-Old-Cancer-Patient-Marries-Her-Nurse-37918292

Share

More Celebrity News: