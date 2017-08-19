Virginia Resident Wants to Remove Confederate Statue and Replace It — with a Statue of Missy Elliott!

What’s the opposite of a Confederate monument? A statue of Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott.

A man from Virginia has started a petition calling for the removal of a monument in the Olde Town area of Portsmouth and in its place, he has suggested putting one up of the rap legend — who just so happens to be from the area.

Nathan Coflin writes in his Change.org petition, “Who better to encapsulate the culture and spirit of the city enshrined in a new monument than Grammy Award winning rapper, dancer, and record producer Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott?”

Elliott, 46, was born in Portsmouth in 1971 and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1990.

Coflin is hoping to get enough signatures on his petition before he presents it to the mayor of Portsmouth, John L. Rowe.

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it?” Coflin writes. “I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it.”

The man’s unusual suggestion comes as Confederate monuments around the country are being removed prompting racially-fueled protests.

During protests and counter-protests in Virginia last weekend three people were killed. Heather Heyer was killed when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and two State Troopers lost their lives when their helicopter crashed.

