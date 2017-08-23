Turn the Heat in Your Relationship Way Up With This Daring Sex Challenge

If you’re ready to spice things up, and we mean really spice things up, you’ve come to the right place. Take your sex life to the next level by getting out of your comfort zone and being open-minded to new and erotic adventures. For best results, your partner needs to be game, too. The two of you might even surprise yourselves to find out what ends up turning you on — or off, which will benefit your relationship nonetheless. Here are 23 things for you and your SO to cross off your sex bucket lists.

Experiment with food aphrodisiacs.

Introduce a new sex toy in the bedroom.

Meet each other at a hotel and role play.

Have sex on the beach.

Play around with bondage.

Challenge yourselves to positions you’ve never tried before.

Take turns blindfolding and having your way with one another.

Pull over somewhere and have roadside sex.

Wear a remote-controlled panty vibrator to your next date.

Reveal your fantasies and bring them to life.

Watch yourselves having sex through the mirror.

Stay at an adults-only sex resort.

Give each other erotic massages.

Have sex somewhere public.

Invite a guest to join you in bed.

Experiment with different lubes from edible to cannabis-based.

See how long you both can go without sex for explosive orgasms.

Masturbate for each other.

Watch porn together and point out what you like.

Cover each other in whipped cream and lick it off.

Explore different erogenous zones.

Wear the sexiest lingerie you can find and make your partner earn it.

Surprise him or her in the shower and get things going.

