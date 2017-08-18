Too Faced Is Having a MAJOR Sale Right Now — Here’s What to Buy

TGIF! Too Faced has just sweetened the weekend with its surprise Just Because Sale, where all your favorites are up to 65 percent off through Monday, Aug. 21. From Better Than Sex to the Peanut Butter and Honey palette, everything is $25 and under. Whether you are in the market for some travel-sized goodies, need a new mascara, or are tempted to try new lipstick shades, this is too good of an opportunity to pass up. Let’s get you started with our top picks ahead.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Too-Faced-Sale-August-2017-43906585

Share

More Celebrity News: