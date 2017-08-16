To This Day, Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” Is 1 of the Best Revenge Music Videos

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears broke the hearts of people everywhere when they abruptly ended their perfect pop music romance in March 2002. While they both have never officially confirmed the reason behind the split, rumors quickly began to swirl that Justin ended it after Britney cheated on him with choreographer Wade Robson. While Justin allowed their breakup to remain mysterious (he definitely didn’t hold back from shading his ex a few times, though), he hinted at what went wrong on his debut solo album, Justified, which was released shortly after they called it quits. One song in particular, “Cry Me a River,” hinted at a massive betrayal with lines like “You don’t have to say what you did / I already know, I found out from him,” but things were pretty much confirmed when the music video came out.

38864952

In it, Justin breaks into the house of his ex-girlfriend, who bears a striking resemblance to Britney. Not only does he grab a small statue of a fairy, which is similar to one Britney has tattooed on her lower back, but the woman also wears clothes the singer was known for sporting back in the day. And the icing on the cake is the blink-and-you-miss-it photo that flashes across the screen of the Britney look-alike cuddling up to a guy who looks almost identical to Wade (trucker hat and all). Britney appeared to respond to all of the drama with her own heartbreaking song, “Everytime,” but obviously it wasn’t enough to get these two back together.

Image Source: Getty / Patrick Riviere

Image Source: Getty / Ferdaus Shamim

Image Source: Getty / Amanda Edwards

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Justin-Timberlake-Cry-Me-River-About-Britney-Spears-43579969

Share

More Celebrity News: