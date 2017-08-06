This Lebanese Bride’s Custom Wedding Dress Was So Magical, It Got Its Own Hashtag

Dana Wolley is a fashion influencer located in the Middle East, and she’s got quite the eclectic taste. You can imagine, then, that her wedding dress was not typical. In fact, Dana didn’t just have one gown, but three special pieces that she wore for various ceremonies when she married Samer Zayat. The couple’s nuptials took place this past Summer, but Dana just ‘grammed a throwback photo that reminded us how magical her Esposa Prive silhouette was. It wasn’t white, but a champagne shade that was covered in ornate beading and complemented by Mouawad jewels.

Dana danced the night away in Nicholas Kirkwood platforms that she called “the most comfortable bridal shoe ever.” Needless to say, we’d sacrifice a little comfort for a heel complete with a genuine hand-picked pearl too. As unique as all the little details might be, we were struck most by the process of designing a dress from start to finish, which Dana documented on Instagram. Read on to see how she finally arrived at her majestic look, and check out the other outfits she slipped into before the reception even began.

