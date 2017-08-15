This Is What Stay-At-Home-Moms Actually Do — For the Men Who Just Don’t Get It

Kristy is sick of people, especially partners, assuming that being a stay-at-home mom means that you actually sit at home all day. This mom is fed up with the assumption that because you don’t work in an office that means your house is never a mess and if it is, it’s because you did “absolutely nothing” all day.

According to Kristy, any spouse or friend who has ever had this thought is overlooking one tiny detail about any stay-at-home mom’s day:

There is a human or humans that she is in charge of and responsible for meeting their every need, want, desire, and more. They forget that she does clean, only to have the kid projectile vomit all over the floor she just mopped. That she finished the dishes from last night’s dinner only to have it fill up with breakfast and lunch dishes. That she picks up all the toys during their nap time only to have even more toys scattered everywhere when they awake. That she didn’t even have time to enjoy a hot meal that day let alone sit down all day eating those magical bon bons people keep referring to. That if she is sitting down for longer than fifteen minutes there is a 99 percent possibility it’s because she has a baby attached to her boob, so there is not much else she could or even should be doing in those moments.

For the partners coming home after a long day of work, Kristy urged them in her post to Facebook to understand where the mother of their children is coming from when she sees you.

“She craves even just five precious minutes to herself where she can get her head on straight, [but has] to fantasize about it instead,” she wrote. “She is envious of her partner’s thirty minute commute to and from work to be alone listening to a great audiobook or something other than ‘The Wheels on the Bus.’ She counts down the minutes until her partner gets home so she could have someone to talk to that doesn’t say ‘Goo goo ga ga’ back. She wants, no in fact she needs, to hear the every detail of your day, no matter how small.”

For any dad who is sadly mistaken about how his wife is spending her time, Kristy urges them to understand that there are most likely days that she wishes she could trade places with you.

So the next time you see the house is not so tidy and she only seemed to have the energy to cook a frozen meal that night, just look at the kids and remember she is their whole world, so every part of the house you feel she neglected went to keeping those tiny humans loved, fed, and happy instead. Give her a kiss and ask what can you do FOR her, even though you’re tired and were working all day, she worked too, but she didn’t get three required breaks and that commute to and from work like you do. She worked hard, even if you can’t tell she did. Just look at the beautiful smiles on your kids. Instead of keeping tabs on what she didn’t get done, because nine times out of ten, she has neglected herself most of all.

This post was originally published on February 19, 2017.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/What-Stay–Home-Moms-Do-43169070

Share

More Celebrity News: