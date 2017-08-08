This Innovative Bath Accessory Is an Excuse to Buy More Makeup Brushes

If our vanities are any indication, Hoarders: Makeup Edition could totally be a TV show. And while there are tons of cute trays and shelves out there made to stash our lipsticks, nail polishes, foundations, and perfumes, sometimes makeup brush storage falls by the wayside (or into a stray red Solo Cup).

Until now. We just found The Brush Bar ($38), which will come to be known as the minimalist makeup brush holder of your dreams. Not only is this holder so cute that you’ll want to move your bedroom into your bathroom just so you can stare at it longer, but it also helps to make your brushes dry faster. Welcome to the future.

Think of how you normally dry your makeup brushes. We’ve discovered that the best way to do this is by placing the bristles down on a slant, so gravity helps save some time. Sure, this is an effective method that helps to safely clean your tools (and therefore your face, too!), but we have to admit that it isn’t the most aesthetically pleasing sight. And if you’re living that #millennial small-space life, you might not even have the room to do this.

That’s why The Brush Bar is making us bristle with happiness. For one, it can be hung from a medicine cabinet mirror or off of your sink. Up to 10 makeup brushes (two large, six medium, and two small) can fit, so your Mean Girls or mermaid set will be repped in full.

While we’d be lying if we said we only had 10 makeup brushes at home, we do have to admit that even if this design only holds a fraction of our collection, it still opens up some much-needed space on our vanities. And it’s portable, so you can use it in your boo thang’s bathroom once you get to the “leaving makeup at their place” stage of your relationship. Or use it on trips when you only need to bring a few necessities. (Yes, makeup brushes are a necessity!)

It doesn’t hurt that this small accessory probably has more balance than you do. A stainless steel bar neutralizes the weight it carries, so even the most clumsy beauty junkie doesn’t have to worry about spills — this puppy’s staying put. And since the brush containers are spring-action-controlled prongs (fun!), there’s no risk of things slipping out.

All in all, our hoarder hearts need this innovative mini shelf — if not for the space, then #ForTheGram.

