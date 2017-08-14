This Fiery Dance to Harry Styles’s “Kiwi” Is Giving Us So Much Life Right Now

The best song on Harry Styles by Harry Styles is “Kiwi,” no doubt, according to me. I fully intend to rage when I hear it live when Harry goes on tour this Fall, and now I know exactly what moves to learn and bust out at the concerts, thanks to choreographer Galen Hooks. She and the rest of this talented crew at LA’s Millennium Dance Complex just dropped this sexy routine, and as a fan of Harry’s, it has me wishing that he had some ability to dance so he could join in. However, as danceable as “Kiwi” is — he’s screaming about having babies and it’s no one else’s business, after all — I feel pretty confident that Harry won’t be trying any of Galen’s choreography anytime soon. It’s no matter: we have this video, as well as others from the talented dancers at Millennium, to get us on our feet.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Harry-Styles-Kiwi-Dance-Video-43862144

