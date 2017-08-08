This European Cruise Experience Is Unlike Anything Else Before It

Image Source: StockSnap / John Towner

You can travel through Europe without ever booking a hotel. OK, technically, you’ll be floating through Europe on a river cruise, but it looks like a pretty cool experience.

“Part boutique hotel, part yacht, part resort,” U by Uniworld is launching brand-new cruise options for those who enjoy “experiential travel” and who are up for sailing from city to city throughout Europe instead of opting for the more conventional methods of planes, trains, and automobiles. The cruises are essentially boutique hotels that also include your transportation between your destinations and aim to offer an “effortless way to travel from city to city across Europe, completely tailored to your personal tastes.”

Meals, excursions, and of course lodging and transportation are all included in the package, with options to travel throughout the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Slovakia, France, and Austria. There are currently 27 ports of call throughout the six countries. The cruises, which are geared toward the millennial crowd, allow travelers to plan their own experience; you can relax on board, spend time in the towns you’re passing through, or take part in excursions that the company curates for its guests.

41352330

U itineraries are planned around your schedule, and according to the site, late-night and overnight stays in port and later excursion start times are just some of the ways the experience is geared toward the adventurous traveler. Food on board is made from locally sourced ingredients, but guests can also always jump off the ship and experience the cuisine of the area they’re visiting.

Cruise Critic calls U by Uniworld the “first line geared toward millennial cruisers” with its age restriction at 21 to 45 and with offerings like ships with nightclubs, rooftop lounges with local DJs, mixology classes, yoga studios, and coffee bars. The trips launch in April 2018, but you can check out the destinations on the site and start booking your travels now.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/smart-living/Europe-River-Cruises-43850460

Share

More Celebrity News: