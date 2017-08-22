This Elote Looks Like the Mexican Flag and We’re Not Crying, You’re Crying

A post shared by Swirl Fiesta (@swirlfiesta) on Aug 21, 2017 at 6:59pm PDT

For those unfamiliar with the viral snack shop, Swirl Fiesta is responsible for introducing the world to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos elote. Yes, that’s corn on the cob dipped in crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Now the Southern California eatery is improving upon its own recipe with elote that is meant to closely resemble the Mexican flag.

On Instagram, Swirl Fiesta announced its new MEXielote. The spicy snack’s colors come from cotija, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and Takis Zombie, which are habanero and cucumber flavored. To give its customers options, Swirl Fiesta is also offering the corn both on the cob or in a cup.

43486701

The flag-inspired elote is currently available for a limited time through September. In less than a day, Swirl Fiesta’s original post announcing the new menu item received thousands of “likes.” Even people who don’t live in the area are considering driving to Riverside just to try it — a decision we fully support. Godspeed.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Swirl-Fiesta-Mexican-Flag-Elote-43920617

Share

More Celebrity News: