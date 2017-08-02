This Earthy Bridal Brunch at Home Is Every Minimalist’s Dream

If you have no idea how you want to celebrate your engagement with your girls but want to keep things simple, consider throwing a cozy bridal brunch at your home. It’s also a great morning-after idea if you want to keep the festivities going past the bachelorette party.

Atomic Furnishing & Design and a team of vendors styled a beautiful, minimalist breakfast, featuring wood-grain details, flowers, and, of course, food. They were going for an “earthy, whimsical vibe,” according to Megan of Atomic, that was both modern yet homey. In addition to capturing gorgeous shots of the tablescape, the bride of this shoot had a few moments to herself in her gown. An antique ladder and midcentury-modern dresser were added to complement her free-flowing dress.

See inspiration ahead!

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/love/Minimalist-Bridal-Brunch-43826630

