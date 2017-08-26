These Sweet Photos of Kids Adopted From Foster Care Are Going to Make You Smile

All children want the same thing: to have a family that makes them feel safe and loved. Together We Rise, a nonprofit organization, is looking to improve the lives of foster kids in the US to make sure they can have a loving family just like any other child. It is changing the way tens of thousands of children experience foster care in this country and using its Instagram account to not only raise awareness for the cause but to also document the journeys of some of those children with the sweetest postadoption snaps.

Scroll through for adorable photos of children around the US who have found their forever home after time in foster care.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Photos-Kids-Adopted-From-Foster-Care-41089160

