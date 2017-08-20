These Rosé Pouches Are Basically Like Adult Capri Suns, and OMG, We Need Them Now

Canned wine may have enjoyed some well-deserved time in the spotlight this Summer, but we just discovered an even better way to sip our favorite light pink beverage, and it comes with a major side of nostalgia. Meet Electric Rosé, a new company that packages its wine in convenient, single-serving pouches with a straw. Yes, they’re pretty much like the adult-approved version of Capri Sun that we’ve been waiting for our entire lives. I may have been a die-hard advocate of the Mountain Cooler Capri Sun flavor as a kid, but I’d take Rosé over that all day, every day.

By selling its wine in portable pouches, Electric Rosé essentially solves every wine-drinking issue you could possibly encounter. On a pool deck with a strict “no glass allowed” policy? No worries, these babies are made of plastic. Hate getting beach sand in your solo cup? Pshh, no sand could possibly find its way into that straw. Accidentally left your corkscrew at home? It’s all good — no cork screw is needed to enjoy this smooth Rosé. Craving Rosé on the go but don’t feel like lugging a huge bottle in a backpack? You could easily fit a pouch (or two) in a small purse. You get the picture by now: these pouches are the perfect example of innovation at its finest.

Electric Rosé comes in a six-pack that’s equivalent to one and a half bottles of wine (so, um, it’s totally acceptable to have one pack to myself, right?). The wine pouches are currently available for purchase at a variety of retailers in Georgia, Maine, Tennessee, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Connecticut, but we’re hoping the company starts selling them online, because we need them for our next beach trip! Rosé season may almost be over, but we’d happily sip from these pouches all year long. Read on for look at this genius creation in all its Instagram-worthy glory.

