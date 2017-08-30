These Heartwarming Photos of William and Harry Will Take You Back to the Day of Diana’s Funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry paid tribute to their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on Wednesday. The outing came on the eve of the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic death, and the brothers, who were joined by Kate Middleton, managed to stay poised and upbeat while making their way through the honorary garden. While outside the palace gates, Will and Harry also checked out the growing number of posters, letters, and flowers gathering at the entrance — just like they did 20 years ago, on the day of their mother’s public funeral in London. Scroll through to see the princes as young men — 15 and 12, respectively — and today.

