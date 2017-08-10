These Are the 6 Best Sunscreens to Wear Under Makeup

It almost sounds like a bad joke: what’s white and gray all over? Sometimes, it’s your face after you apply sunscreen. As a makeup artist, I’ve seen how SPFs can change the appearance of one’s skin tone, as well as the foundation layered over it. Those pesky white undertones are caused by the SPF’s ultra-violet filters like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide. Luckily, beauty brands have been fine-tuning their sunscreen products for a more transparent finish.

To help keep your sunscreen game on point (while keeping your natural glow), I’ve found some of the best SPF products on the market. These sunscreens manage to compliment your beauty routine without leaving that chalky residue behind.

After all, overexposure to the sun is the leading cause of skin cancer, as well a major factor in the appearance of aging. So, lathering on one of these babies is a win-win situation.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/beauty/Best-Sunscreens-Wear-Under-Makeup-43854262

