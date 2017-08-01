There’s No Doubt That Gwen Stefani Has an Amazing Bikini Body

Gwen Stefani may be a big softie when it comes to her romance with Blake Shelton, but one thing that’s solid as a rock? Her bikini body. The “Used to Love You” singer, who shares kids Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, was spotted showing off her enviable abs while walking in the sand in Newport Beach, CA, on Sunday. The 47-year-old paired her colorful bikini top and cover-up with jean shorts, a baseball cap, and a flannel shirt tied around her waist. Gwen appeared to be on her own for the outing, which makes us want to book a solo trip to the beach ASAP.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Gwen-Stefani-Bikini-Pictures-July-2017-43815058

