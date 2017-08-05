The Stylist Behind This Viral Spider-Man Hair Is Our Own Personal Superhero

A post shared by Justin Wong (@justin_tsuki) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

A expert hair stylist recently took inspiration from a famous comic book superhero. For a hair show in Hong Kong, Justin Wong painstakingly re-created Spider-Man’s likeness on the back of a model’s bleached hair using a tedious pixel technique.

In an interview with Allure, Wong said he first mapped out the design on a piece of paper. By using the pixel technique, the stylist had to plot the image using teeny tiny squares that can then be replicated on the hair. Before fully executing the look on a model, Wong also practiced on a wig.

After bleaching the model’s hair, Wong began carefully painting each square. He said the whole process “needs fine sections and precision,” adding, “Also, the model has to be frozen.” No pressure or anything!

What’s cool about the finished look is that the Spider-Man design isn’t instantly recognizable. Instead, the character appears as Wong combs through the strands and pulls them apart, thus creating a trippy optical illusion.

