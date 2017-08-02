The Rocky Road of Loving Game of Thrones’s Sexiest Character, Jaime Lannister

It’s not always easy to root for characters on Game of Thrones‚ and if you’d told us after the pilot that Jaime Lannister would be one of our favorites one day, we wouldn’t have believed it. Over the course of seven seasons, he’s pissed us off, then charmed us, then redeemed himself, back and forth and back and forth. Still, he remains a character we enjoy watching, especially as his potential romance with Brienne brings out his soft side. Relive the ups and downs of loving this sexy Game of Thrones character, hand or no hand.

