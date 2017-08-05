The Most Beautiful Irish Names For Baby Girls

If you’re feeling a bit inspired by your Irish heritage or just love everything Ireland, consider naming your sweet baby with a beautiful Irish name. There are so many Irish monikers for both boys and girls to choose from, but these picks are especially beautiful for baby girls. Give her a name inspired by the lucky Irish, and she might even thank you later for the gift of such a gorgeous and treasured name!

Aibreann

Aideen

Aileen

Aine

Aisling

Alannah

Alma

Aurina

Bidelia

Bree

Brenna

Brianna

Bridget

Cait

Caitlin

Cara

Ciara

Colleen

Courtney

Decla

Deirdre

Delaney

Doireann

Duff

Duvessa

Eileen

Eimear

Eithne

Elaine

Elisha

Emir

Erin

Esther

Fallon

Farrah

Fiona

Fionnuala

Grainne

Geraldine

Glenda

Gleneen

Hadley

Hagen

Holly

Ide

Iona

Juno

Kathleen

Keela

Kiera

Kyna

Maeve

Maire

Maolisa

Meara

Moira

Mona

Neala

Nessa

Neve

Niamh

Nola

Noreen

Orla

Orlaith

Quinn

Radha

Regan

Rionach

Roisin

Saoirse

Sinead

Sorcha

Tara

Tierney

Una

Viona

