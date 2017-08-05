The Most Beautiful Irish Names For Baby Girls
If you’re feeling a bit inspired by your Irish heritage or just love everything Ireland, consider naming your sweet baby with a beautiful Irish name. There are so many Irish monikers for both boys and girls to choose from, but these picks are especially beautiful for baby girls. Give her a name inspired by the lucky Irish, and she might even thank you later for the gift of such a gorgeous and treasured name!
Aibreann
Aideen
Aileen
Aine
Aisling
Alannah
Alma
Aurina
Bidelia
Bree
Brenna
Brianna
Bridget
Cait
Caitlin
Cara
Ciara
Colleen
Courtney
Decla
Deirdre
Delaney
Doireann
Duff
Duvessa
Eileen
Eimear
Eithne
Elaine
Elisha
Emir
Erin
Esther
Fallon
Farrah
Fiona
Fionnuala
Grainne
Geraldine
Glenda
Gleneen
Hadley
Hagen
Holly
Ide
Iona
Juno
Kathleen
Keela
Kiera
Kyna
Maeve
Maire
Maolisa
Meara
Moira
Mona
Neala
Nessa
Neve
Niamh
Nola
Noreen
Orla
Orlaith
Quinn
Radha
Regan
Rionach
Roisin
Saoirse
Sinead
Sorcha
Tara
Tierney
Una
Viona
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/moms/Irish-Baby-Names-Girls-43810351