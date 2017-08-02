The Jump Rope and Strength-Training HIIT Workout You’ve Been Waiting For

Don’t be fooled into thinking you need a gym full of equipment to get a tough workout under your belt. All you really need is a jump rope and your own body to get a sweat on, as proved to us by celebrity trainer and fitness expert Amanda Kloots. She created an HIIT workout for POPSUGAR that incorporates both jump rope cardio and bodyweight strength training. No dumbbells required. And the best part is it takes less than half an hour!

The Workout

Start with a jump rope warmup.

Go through circuit one, which focuses on your abs.

Repeat the jump rope warmup, only this time it will serve as your cardio segment.

Go through circuit two, which is all about the legs.

Repeat the jump rope cardio segment one more time.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Jump-Rope-Workout-Strength-43816664

