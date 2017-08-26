The Hottest Pics of Rafael Amaya, aka El Señor de los Cielos

Telenovelas are full of gorgeous ladies, an exorbitant amount of drama, crazy love triangles (and subsequent wedding scenes), and lots and lots of hunky actors. But from all of those hotties, Telemundo’s El Señor de los Cielos might take the cake as the most handsome of them all.

Go ahead and watch one episode of the novela, now entering its fifth season, and try to tell us that 40-year-old Mexican actor Rafael Amaya doesn’t ooze a ridiculous amount of sex appeal as he portrays (sometimes mean, sometimes crazy) drug lord Aurelio Casillas. That sexiness doesn’t only shine through the TV, it shows on every snap the actor shares on his Instagram and every shot of him on the red carpet. Seriously — take a look for yourself!

