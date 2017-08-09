The Coolest BDG Jeans Are Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off Right Now

Known for its mix of indie brands and retro-bohemian style, Urban Outfitters is the perfect place to shop for all things cool and hip—and that includes the hottest denim trends. Whether you prefer to wear skinny, cropped or kick flare jeans Urban Outfitter’s BDG line has all the above and more. And right now, when you buy one pair, you get a second pair 50 percent off. This amazing denim deal is only happening for a limited time, so scroll down to check out some of our denim picks and start shopping.

Two Tone Denim

Add some fun to your denim collection with these spliced jeans. The tonal contrast is one of the coolest denim trends of the season.

Buy It! BDG High-Rise Straight + Narrow Spliced Jeans, $79; urbanoutfitters.com

Black Skinny Jeans

A staple in our wardrobe, black skinny jeans go with basically everything and we especially love the high-waist silhouette.

Buy It! BDG Twig High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $58; urbanoutfitters.com

White Denim

A pair of white jeans is a must-have in the summer, but they can also be worn in the fall and winter with tans, browns and camel tones for a chic winter white vibe.

Buy It! BDG Twig Crop High-Rise Skinny Jean, $64; urbanoutfitters.com

Cropped Flare

Cropped flares look great when paired with heels. Try them with chunky mules or sandals in the summer and pumps or booties in the fall.

Buy It! BDG Mid-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans, $59; urbanoutfitters.com

Kick Flare

The kick flare silhouette is a fun way to add a retro vibe to your wardrobe — and they look amazing when worn with boots.

Buy It! BDG Kick Flare High-Rise Cropped Jeans, $64; urbanoutfitters.com

Classic Skinny

Skinny jeans may be boring to some, but to us – they’re a classic. They lift your butt and accentuate your curves in all the best ways. Plus, you can never have too many of them!

Buy It! BDG Twig High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $64; urbanoutfitters.com

What are the denim styles you’re scoring on sale? Comment below and let us know!

