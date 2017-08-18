The Best Ways to Curate Your Kids’ Artwork

It’s a dilemma that every parent faces — what to do with all those masterpieces that our kids create in their art class. Hanging onto each and every one would require a dedicated storage room, but tossing them doesn’t feel right either. Appoint yourself head curator of your household gallery, and consider turning your kids’ artwork into a book, transforming it into a stuffed animal, or consolidating multiple pieces into an attractive display.

