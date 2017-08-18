The 10 Hands-Down Sexiest Looks Thalia’s Worn on the Red Carpet

Thalia is no stranger to a stunning red carpet look. Through the years, the Mexican superstar has made us do a double take on the red carpet more than a few times, showing up in a gorgeous black lace gown to 2016′s Premio Lo Nuestro, wearing strapless and curve-showing dresses like a total boss, and never shying away from color. It wasn’t easy, but we dug through her fashion archives and managed to find her top 10 sexiest red carpet looks.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/latina/Thalia-Sexiest-Dresses-40725133

