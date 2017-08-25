Taylor Swift Releases New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ – All the Details

Taylor Swift can make all the tables turn.

Late Thursday night, the superstar, 27, dropped her first solo single in three years, aptly named “Look What You Made Me Do.”

Co-written by the “Shake It Off” singer and her longtime pal Jack Antonoff (who also produced several tracks off her last album 1989), the brooding, dark track takes on her haters and includes an interpolation of “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

According to a press release, the single is the first song off of Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation, which will be released on Nov. 10.

Five versions of the album will be available to fans, each containing an exclusive double-sided poster with new art of Swift. Two special-edition Target magazines will also be released that contain around 70 pages of exclusive content.

Swift’s fan accounts have already uploaded and dissected the singer’s lyrics which include head-turning jibes like, “I don’t like your little games, don’t like your tilted stage, the role you made me play of the fool. No, I don’t like you.”

The singer announced the release of her new album in a series of Instagram posts on Wednesday. Swift also debuted the black and white cover art, featuring the star sporting her signature dark lip, as well as slicked-back hair and a sweatshirt, with mock newspaper headlines and columns superimposed over part of her face.

On Monday morning, Swift sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing a mysterious 10-second video on her social media accounts — her first posts since her accounts were scrubbed on Friday. The distorted, silent clip appeared to depict a snake tail.

A second, longer clip — with another piece of the tail — went up early Tuesday. In a third clip, which went up at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the head of what turned out to be a serpent was revealed.

Swifties have been impatiently anticipating new solo music from the Grammy winner, who previously released a new album every two years.

