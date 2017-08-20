Start Prepping For Fall With These Vegetable Gardening Tips

While there are plenty of options for Fall flowers, one of the best ways to make the most of the cooler weather outdoors is to create a vegetable garden. Fresh veggies like salad greens, cabbage, and beets are just some of the Fall staples you can grow and enjoy at home. Come harvest time, you’ll have loads of delicious veggies just steps away to use in your favorite Fall recipes. Start planning your Fall vegetable garden with these tips!

37996434

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/food/Fall-Vegetable-Gardening-Tips-43864453

Share

More Celebrity News: