Shirtless Leonardo DiCaprio Serves Poolside Glamour With Kate Winslet in St.-Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet reunited for a charity gala in St.-Tropez, France, last month, and during their downtime, the BFFs lounged by the pool at Leo’s villa with a few other friends, including Tobey Maguire, Kevin Connolly, and Lukas Haas. Leo went shirtless in a pair of swim trunks for the pool day, while Kate covered up her neon bikini with a sheer dress. The Oscar winners were spotted chatting it up and sharing a hug, and Leo also made sure to strike a few poses between hitting the vape pen and checking his cell phone for text messages from models (we assume). It was during this same getaway that Leo debuted a Project Runway-worthy beach towel design, which we couldn’t be more thankful for.

Speaking of models, Leo has reportedly been busy romancing yet another stunner since his pool day with Kate. This week, Page Six reported that Leo is getting cozy with 23-year-old German model Lorena Rae; the pair was seen having a lunch and museum date in NYC and looked “like an item.” With only a few weeks until Labor Day, it certainly seems like Leo is ending Summer with a bang (we assume).

