‘She’s Dead to Me’: Bachelor in Paradise Frenemies Feud over the Same Contestant Before He Makes Shocking Exit

There’s no love lost between these two frenemies.

On Monday’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Jasmine Goode was very confident she was going to get a rose from Matt Munson by the upcoming rose ceremony — that was until Christen Whitney entered the scene.

Christen, known as the virgin who originally competed on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, was warmly welcomed to Paradise when she first arrived, but was told upfront by Jasmine that Matt was off limits.

But when Matt met and approached Christen under the cabana shortly after her arrival, he made it clear that he was open to getting to know her and would go on a date if asked. And the pair did just that. Just hours after joining Paradise, Christen offered her date card to Matt, who agreed.

Prior to heading out for their romantic outing, Matt told Jasmine, “I want to just take off for a little while and have some fun.”

“If that’s what your heart desires,” a confident Jasmine told Matt, who assured to cameras, “Me and Matt have totally hit it off so she’s stupid.”

Although Jasmine was initially conflicted about confronting Christen, she chose to question her about asking Matt on a date, which left the BiP rookie in tears.”I feel like I’m in a rock and a hard place,” a tearful Christen told Raven Gates. “I don’t want to hurt her feelings.”

“It seemed a little sneaky and slimy,” Jasmine said of Christen offering her date card to Matt. “Christen is a little bitch. … She’s dead to me.”

For their date, the pair ventured to the nearby town of Sayulita, where Christen shopped and tried on bikinis before the duo hit the beach and made out in the warm ocean waters.

When the kissy couple returned back to the resort, Christen — who was dubbed “scallop fingers” after Alexis Waters told a story about Christen previously pulling a bag of them out of her purse, which she ate with “raw fingers,” while in a car together — said their date “was magical and fireworks,” but admitted “I’m a little scared of Jazz.”

While both women were individually confident that Matt would be presenting his rose to each of them, he dropped a last-minute bombshell on the two contestants.

The following evening, Matt first approached Christen and told her doesn’t “like hurting people” before admitting that he couldn’t confirm whether or not he would be giving his rose to her or Jasmine. “I sincerely feel like Jas deserves to be here,” Matt said.

After speaking with Christen, Matt sat down with Jasmine — who was left heartbroken and in tears.

“I’m glad I came here and I’m glad I gave it a shot. I just think that I’m ready to go home. I just feel like it’s time for me to step away,” Matt said of his decision to leave Paradise. “I made my peace with it.”

“I don’t want to cry anymore. I’m done crying. He doesn’t deserve any tears from me,” Jasmine told cameras of saying goodbye to Matt.

Thinking that fellow contestant Jack Stone was the only Bachelor available, both Jasmine and Christen quickly approached him ahead of the rose ceremony in an effort to get a last-minute rose. For Christen, it just might have worked: she ended up kissing him and admitted to cameras, “There was more chemistry with Jack than there ever was with Matt.”

In true Bachelor franchise fashion, just before the rose ceremony was set to begin, another bombshell was dropped on the group when host Chris Harrison announced that a new Bachelor would be joining the mix that evening. Enter season 12 Bachelorette and season 3 BiP alum Daniel Maguire, who announced “the Canadian eagle has landed.”

When BiP returns on Tuesday evening, audiences will learn who stays in Paradise — thanks to Daniel — and who gets sent home.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/bachelor-in-paradise-feud-matt-munson-exit/

