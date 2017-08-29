She Might Not Be Royalty, but Pippa Middleton’s Homes Are Damn Regal

Image Source: Getty / Alex B. Huckle

Pippa Middleton’s living arrangements have come a long way since her low-key beginnings deep in the Berkshire countryside. Her first home with her parents, little brother James, and big sis Kate Middleton, the future Duchess of Cambridge, was a red brick semi-detatched property where she spent much of her early childhood. The family also lived in a simple one-story flat-roofed building when dad Michael was stationed in Jordan for work, but the year that Pippa turned 12, the Middletons moved to a larger five-bedroom property in Berkshire called Oak Acre, and they never looked back.

After student digs in Edinburgh while studying at university in her early 20s, Pippa moved to London to live with sister Kate. The Middletons reportedly bought the West London flat in 2002 for £1 million, and it was the perfect location for access to the nearby shops, cafes, and restaurants of the King’s Road and just a 10-minute walk to the river. Pippa and Kate lived there for three years together until Kate moved with William to Angelsey and brother James moved in.

There was no hint as to how the sisters personalized their space, but later glimpses into Kate and William’s Kensington Palace home give insight into Kate’s home style, and it’s likely the sisters would have shopped in some of the same decor stores. Pippa used the flat as her main base from 2007 to 2016, until she moved in with her now-husband James Matthews a year ago.

James bought his West London property in 2014 for £17 million, and the home features a gym, an underground cinema, an elevator, and six bedrooms. Planning permission was approved last year for a stacking garage in the basement and an extension to the master bedroom to add two dressing rooms and his and hers sinks to the en suite bathroom.

But that’s not all! Pippa and James will also inherit the gorgeous Scottish Highlands family estate Glen Affric, where they spent a portion of their honeymoon. The Victorian property has pale gray turrets like a fairy-tale castle and sits in 10,000 acres of countryside. It is run as a vacation property, where prices start at £900 per person per night. Inside is all warm and cozy decor in shades of brown and neutrals, with lots of wooden paneling, leather armchairs, and window seats overlooking Loch Affric. There are eight bedrooms — some with cute four-poster beds hung with tartan drapes — plus a reading room, whisky room, and sunshine yellow dining room.

