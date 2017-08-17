Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa Gharachedaghi Puts Ex on Blast for Stalling Divorce as Rep Says ‘GG Will Prevail’

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi has not shied away from making her relationship problems public.

The Shahs of Sunset star shared an Instagram post on Wednesday blasting Shalom Yeroushalmi, whom she wed on Jan. 25 just one month after getting engaged, and from whom she then separated in March before officially filing for divorce.

Gharachedaghi said in the post that she “took the ring to the pawn shop.”

“Sorry boo, but when you f— up, you don’t get the ring back,” she wrote.

The reality star, 35, also demanded that Yeroushalmi sign their divorce papers.

“My old ass ain’t got time for peasants,” Gharachedaghi wrote. “Sign the divorce papers you dumb f—!” (PEOPLE was unable to reach Yeroushalmi at time of publication.)

She concluded the message, “Don’t get it twisted … I may have found some Buddha in me but the Mike Tyson in me still breathes. Catch me outside.”

The reality star took PEOPLE inside the reasons for the split in July, saying, “In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment.”

She added, “I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t.”

On Thursday, a rep for the Shahs star released a follow-up statement to PEOPLE: “GG just wants to move on and put this mistake behind her. Unfortunately her willingness to amicably part ways is not being reciprocated and as with many divorces the situation is now getting a bit ugly. As with everything else she does, GG will eventually prevail. It’s just a shame she has to go through this unnecessary stress.”

