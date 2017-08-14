Selena Gomez Opens Up On Pressures That Sent Her To Rehab

Nearly a year after cancelling her revival tour, to check herself in a rehab facility, Selena Gomez has opened up.

“Everything I cared about I stopped caring about,” she said of the experience in an interview with InStyle.

“ I came out, and it felt like, ‘OK, I can only go forward. And there are still (bad) days. I go to therapy, I believe in that and talking about where you are”

She has also talked about her struggles with anxiety, depression and the autoimmune disease lupus, and last summer it all came to head again.

“ I went away for 90 days and it was the best thing I could have done,” she said

“ I was in the countryside and never did my hair, I took part in equine therapy which is so beautiful.”

“ I thought, Ok, I think this has helped me become stronger for other people”

