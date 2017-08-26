Selena Gomez Debuts Slick Bob with Bright Red Lipstick

Too hot to handle.

Selena Gomez, 25, prepared for the weekend with a slick new look which included a long wet bob paired with bright red lipstick, silver nails, cubic statement earrings and smokey eyes. She topped the luminescent look off in a pearl white robe.

The “Fetish” singer appeared in an Instagram photo posted to the account of Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood, California.

Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, liked her new look on Instagram as well.

While she has yet to post her new look on her Instagram account, she showed off a jaw-length, choppy bob in April on her Instagram.

Since dropping her new single “Fetish” from her Bad Liar album in July, Gomez has opted for an edgier look. In 2016, she said her hair served as a major component in her shows, and since her album came out, it’s likely a hairstyle change was imminent.

“My hair is such a crucial part of my show,” Gomez said. “I remember at some point somebody was asking, ‘Oh should we pull it up for a section on stage?’ And I was like. ‘I wouldn’t even know what to do if I pulled my hair up.’”

“I love how my hair feels when I’m on stage because of the fans and movement,” she added. “It’s a part of my routine in a weird way.”

Via: http://people.com/style/selena-gomez-debuts-slick-bob/

Share

More Celebrity News: