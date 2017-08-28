See Every Look From the MTV VMAs
The VMAs red carpet promises to have you glued to your screens with OMG moments unlike any other awards show. Thanks to an anything-goes dress code and bold-style stars, off-the-charts looks are the norm. So brace yourself for a lineup of sexy, head-turning looks — from the likes of Hailey Baldwin, Demi Lovato, and Nicki Minaj — straight from the 2017 event. These are the looks we’ll be talking about long after this one night.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fashion/VMAs-2017-Red-Carpet-Dresses-43940746