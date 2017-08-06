Ruff Day? Relax Like This Adorably Chic Dog at the Spa!

A post shared by Diesel Minnie® (@diesel_minnie) on Jul 20, 2017 at 7:22am PDT

This pup must have been a great philosopher in a previous life, because he has attained peak zen. Meet Diesel, a 2-year-old Yorkie and your new representative of relaxation goals. He’s also somewhat of a doggy beauty influencer with over 43,000 followers.

Diesel reps World of Angus, a doggy grooming company. If you look closely at Diesel’s sink, you’ll see that he’s a fan of Rosemary Mint Dog Shampoo ($18). According to his Instagram, you can get 15 percent off at World of Angus with the code DIESELMINNIE. Who’s a good boy?

Whether you’re a dog- or a cat-lover, if you’re stressed, please take a page out of Diesel’s puppy playbook and take a trip to the spa(w) (sorry).

