Riverdale: There’s a Chance Betty Is Secretly Related to Sabrina and We’re Losing It

Riverdale left us with a dozen and one questions during its first season finale, but there’s one mystery in particular that we’re dying to uncover: when is Sabrina Spellman coming to town? Even though the show didn’t take the supernatural route in season one like we originally anticipated, that doesn’t mean the idea is off-limits in season two. In fact, the cast has teased on multiple occasions that the plot will get even darker and weirder from here on out. And what says dark and weird more than a teenage witch living on the other side of Sweetwater River from where Jason Blossom was murdered?

While the appearance of Sabrina would certainly cause an uptick in paranormal activity, some fans believe there are already witches living in Riverdale. Yes, you heard us right. While the Blossom family has often been referred to as “evil incarnate” by Alice Cooper, what if she’s actually the direct descendant of the Spellman coven instead?

Not only does Mrs. Cooper often use words like “brew” and “witching hour” in everyday conversation, but she seems to be hiding some dark secrets, other than the fact that she has a mysterious son, of course. What if she’s actually related to the Spellman family, but decided to go against her witch heritage when she was younger? That could explain why she fled the south side to create a new “picture-perfect” lifestyle with Hal after high school. And if Alice Cooper is a Spellman, that means Betty and Polly are also related to Sabrina. Talk about a major plot twist!

