Rejected Again? Why Bachelorette Runner-Up Peter Kraus as The Bachelor Is ‘Never Gonna Happen’

Ever since Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo on the most recent season of The Bachelorette, the competition has been pretty wide open as to who will be handing out the roses on the next season of The Bachelor — but it seems that the king of Bachelor Nation may have just narrowed down the field.

Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss sent a tweet on Thursday that certainly seems to eliminate Lindsay’s runner-up, Peter Kraus, from the shortlist.

“Do we really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves?” asked Fleiss. “Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about ….”

The comment seems pretty clearly aimed at Kraus, who fiercely struggled against the reality show’s tradition of proposing to the leading lady after a whirlwind courtship. He made it to the final two before having a heart-wrenching conversation with Lindsay in which they decided to part ways after he acknowledged that asking her to marry him would be a compromise of his core values.

Though host Chris Harrison has said no choice about The Bachelor‘s leading man will be made until after Bachelor in Paradise finishes up its current season, a source now tells PEOPLE that Fleiss’ tweet is absolutely aimed at the Wisconsin-born personal trainer.

“Peter is every Bachelor producer’s worst nightmare: the perfect guy who cannot be coerced into proposing at the end,” shares the insider. “The fact that no one could talk Peter into buckling under and just giving her the ring — and that he wouldn’t play along — absolutely enraged the higher-ups at the show. Including Fleiss, definitely. He is totally on their s— list forever, and there is no way they will reward him with a shot at The Bachelor. No way.”

The source adds, “Even if they weren’t so mad, his unwillingness to play by the rules of the game has them afraid he’d be another Brad Womack or, worse, Juan Pablo . Not gonna happen.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently airing Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC, and a new season of The Bachelor is expected to premiere early next year.

