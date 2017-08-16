Raven Gates Reveals She Was ‘Sexually Assaulted’ In Past ‘Abusive’ Relationship’
Raven Gates made a heartbreaking confession about her past on Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor In Paradise. The Bachelor star, who was the runner-up on Nick Viall‘s season, opened up about being in an “abusive relationship” that ended with an assault while discussing the sex scandal between DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.
