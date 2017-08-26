Proud Mama Pit Bull Wants Her New Human to Meet All Her Babies

One of our favorite rescue stories from the past year is Pit Bull Grayce. She had a whopping 11 puppies, so naturally she’s pretty proud of them. In this adorable video, she can be seen carrying each of them — one by one — over to her foster mom, Stevoni. Grayce had previously been abandoned in her former home, so Stevoni took her in. Stevoni told The Dodo that she fosters animals “because they need us. We are their voice and need to protect them.” Watch the video to see Grayce presenting each of her babies to Stevoni out of pride or need for comfort or whatever reason she may have had, then find out more ways to help dogs in need.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/pets/Rescue-Pit-Bull-Showing-Off-Her-Puppies-43055294

