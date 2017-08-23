Poppin’! Jamie-Lynn Sigler Embraces Her Baby Bump While On Vacation With Husband and Son
Jamie-Lynn Sigler is baring her bump.
The former Sopranos actress, 36, showed her growing baby bump while on vacation with her husband Cutter Dykstra, 28, and their 3-year-old son Beau Kyle.
“Hi. We live here now,” Sigler captioned a photo Tuesday of her growing family beside a pool.
She took to Twitter that same day to share a photo of herself with an arm around her bump in the bathroom, writing “Poppin’ ” in the caption.
— Jamie-Lynn Sigler (@JamieLSigler) August 23, 2017
Sigler and Cutter announced they were expecting their second child together in July, with Sigler posting a photo on Instagram of five pregnancy tests that all read “Pregnant.”
“This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother’s Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn’t believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months,” the mother-to-be wrote.
In late July, the couple’s son helped reveal that they were expecting another boy in an adorable video they posted to Instagram.
Via: http://people.com/babies/jamie-lynn-sigler-embraces-baby-bump-vacation-with-husband-son/