There is no end to what cauliflower can do. This powerhouse veggie makes for great buffalo wings and is perfect in grain-free pizza crust. Believe or not, cauliflower is also a great base for vegan nice cream. Watch this video and see how.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/fitness/Vegan-Ice-Cream-Made-Cauliflower-43733874

Share

More Celebrity News: