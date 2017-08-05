“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli Convicted of 3 Counts of Securities Fraud, Now Faces Prison Time
On Aug. 4, antagonistic internet personality and former pharmaceutical company CEO Martin Shkreli was found guilty on three of the eight charges he was facing, Reuters reports. In front of a Brooklyn courtroom after the verdict was read, Shkreli echoed President Donald Trump. “This was a witch hunt of epic proportions. Maybe they found one or two broomsticks,” he said.
The man known as Pharma Bro was behind a 5,000 percent price hike of a lifesaving AIDS drug in 2015, and though that crime against humanity wasn’t among the court’s eight charges, it’s how he first garnered public notoriety. He didn’t crawl under a rock after he was ousted, though. From buying an unreleased Wu Tang Clan album for $2 million dollars to live streaming basically his entire life, the attention-starved egomaniac went on to provide years worth of internet fodder and garner near-universal hatred from the American public.
Shkreli faces up to 20 years in prison for his convictions.
