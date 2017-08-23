PEOPLE EXPLAINS: Who Is Joe Arpaio, the Former Arizona Sheriff Who President Trump Wants to Pardon?

At his campaign rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump suggested he still intends to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted last month of criminal contempt for ignoring a federal judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Arpaio, 85, a Trump supporter, is awaiting sentencing and faces up to six months in jail.

Trump raised eyebrows last week when he told Fox News that he was “seriously considering” pardoning Arpaio soon, a move some Democrats have warned would further inflame racial tensions in the wake of the recent deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Amid speculation that Trump would announce a pardon at his Phoenix rally, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Air Force One that there would be no action taken on Tuesday.

Trump said at the rally that he was trying to avoid “controversy” by not immediately granting the pardon. But he hinted that it would come soon.

“So was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?” Trump asked the crowd. “You know what, I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine, okay? But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy. But Sheriff Joe should feel good.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Wednesday that the White House has prepared paperwork and talking points for Trump to pardon the former sheriff when the president “makes his final decision.”

I’m told the White House has prepared the paperwork for Trump to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio when he makes the final decision. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 23, 2017

The White House has also prepared talking points for when it happens, including one about how Arpaio has served his country for 50 years. https://t.co/MtqdMD98eT — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) August 23, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

In the meantime, here’s what you should know about Arpaio.

Like Trump, Arpaio was a vocal proponent of the “birther” theory that former President Barack Obama was not born in the United States.

In 2012, Arpaio and his so-called “cold-case posse” launched an investigation into President Obama’s birth certificate that remained open until Arpaio was voted out of office in 2016, according to The Washington Post.

Arpaio and Trump also share similar anti-immigration views.

Arpaio campaigned heavily for Trump in 2016, including giving a speech at the Republican National Convention in which he said Trump would stop immigrants from coming into the country illegally.

Trump has in turn praised Arpaio for his extreme immigration stance and tactics, which included the jailing of illegal immigrants in tent cities, the reduction of meal costs to 20 cents per day, and chain gangs for women inmates.

He served as an Arizona sheriff for 24 years, calling himself “America’s toughest sheriff”

As Maricopa County’s sheriff, Arpaio quickly became infamous for his unorthodox policies, including making inmates wearing pink underwear (“Why give them a color they like,” he once said.), and live in outdoor “tent cities” despite scorching heat. Before becoming sheriff in 1993, Arpaio served in the U.S. Army and later as a police officer, a federal narcotics agent and the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration for Arizona, according to CNN, which cited his now-removed sheriff’s site bio.

In 2008, federal officials began investigating Arpaio’s office for potential civil rights violations.

The investigation, launched under former President George W. Bush, continued under Obama. In 2011, the Justice Department concluded that the sheriff’s office had engaged in systemic racial profiling of Latinos. After the Justice Department’s ruling, the Department of Homeland Security — which had partnered with Arpaio in the early 2000s to arrest hundreds of undocumented immigrants — removed the immigration-enforcement authority for Arpaio’s agency, the Post said.

In 2013, a federal judge ruled that Arpaio’s officers racially profiled Latinos.

U.S. District Judge G. Murray Snow found the sheriff’s office engaged in systemic racial profiling of Latinos in its anti-illegal-immigration efforts. Snow ordered the agency to stop detaining people solely on suspicion of being undocumented. After Arpaio defied the judge’s order, he was charged and convicted of criminal contempt of court in late July. Arpaio will receive his sentencing in October.

Via: http://people.com/politics/who-is-joe-arpaio-former-arizona-sheriff-president-trump-pardon/

Share

More Celebrity News: