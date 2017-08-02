Patrick and Jillian Dempsey Celebrate Their 18th Anniversary After Calling Off Divorce

A post shared by Jillian Dempsey (@jilliandempsey) on Jul 31, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Nearly nine months after calling off their divorce, it seems Patrick Dempsey and his wife, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey, are stronger than ever. On Monday, Jillian marked the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram photo of what looks like the two on vacation. “Happy 18th anniversary @patrickdempsey ❤️! Through thick and thin . . . . I love you~ wifey,” she captioned it. Jillian filed for divorce from Patrick in January 2015, citing irreconcilable differences, but in November 2016, the pair decided to give things another shot. “Our marriage was not something I was prepared to let go of,” the Grey’s Anatomy actor previously told People. “I didn’t feel like we had done all the work. And we both wanted to do that work. That’s where it started.” The couple are the proud parents of three children, Tallula, 15, and twins Darby and Sullivan, 10.

