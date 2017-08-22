One of the Bella Sisters Is Joining Dancing With the Stars Next Season
Dancing With the Stars already has two TV personalities lined up for season 25. According to Entertainment Tonight, Drew Scott from the Property Brothers will be competing next season. And he’s not the only celebrity sibling who will be hitting the dance floor! Professional wrestler Nikki Bella is reportedly joining the cast as well, after previously turning down the offer to focus on her WWE comeback. Hopefully her twin sister Brie and fiancé John Cena will make a special cameo to cheer her on in the audience this season!
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/entertainment/Dancing-Stars-Season-25-Cast-43921000