Once You See Beyoncé’s Latest Snaps, It’ll Be Hard to Focus on Anything but Her Cleavage
Beyoncé gave birth to twins Rumi and Sir Carter on June 13, and we’ve been seeing a lot more of her lately. Following her sushi date with husband JAY-Z on Wednesday night, Beyoncé shared a series of cleavage-baring snaps on her website on Friday. In one of the shots, Queen Bey is shown drinking a glass of red wine at what looks like a restaurant, but her low-cut dress really makes it hard to focus on anything but her assets. Along with the photo, Beyoncé also included a video montage of her selfies on Instagram for us to enjoy. We must say, Beyoncé is looking good these days, but then again, when has she ever not?
43741782
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Beyonce-Wine-Instagram-Photos-JAY-Z-August-2017-43838003