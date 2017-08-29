OMG, McDonald’s Curly Fries Exist — Here’s Where to Find Them!

A post shared by joyee_99 (@joyee_99) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:33am PST

There’s only one fast-food indulgence I enjoy more than french fries, and that’s curly fries. Every time they’re offered as a side dish, I simply can’t resist ordering them (and devouring every last one). That’s why I nearly passed out upon discovering that the king of fast food, McDonald’s, has just casually had curly fries on the menu for quite some time now. No, you’re not dreaming; this is real life, people.

Don’t get me wrong — the regular salty, semifloppy fries served at the fast-food eatery are pretty killer (and always a surefire hangover reliever). But there’s just something so much more satisfying about having your potatoes fashioned into an edible curlicue.

McDonald’s has dubbed its version of the greasy, coiled masterpieces the “Twister Fries,” and man, do they look tasty. Unfortunately, the fast-food gods haven’t decided to bless the States with these fries just yet, as they’re only available in Singapore and the Philippines, according to a McDonald’s Wikia page. Darn! I guess we’ll just have to settle for adding them to our bucket list of international McDonald’s menu items we need to try sometime in the future (along with the sweet taro pies in China and the churros in South Korea). Anyone down for a Summer trip to Singapore? Twister Fries await our consumption, and my mouth is watering just thinking about them!

